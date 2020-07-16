Kenneth Wayne Peyton, Sr., 76, from Denham Springs, LA passed away peacefully at his home Monday July 13th, surrounded by his family. He graduated from Istrouma High School in 1962 and from LSU in 1968 with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He was a practicing CPA until he founded Cypress Equipment Services in 1981. He was active in his business until the very end. He worked hard, loved hard, and fought hard. While he was dedicated to his work, he had a passion for duck hunting and for fishing. He spent countless summer weekends fishing in the Atchafalaya basin, but what he loved even more was duck hunting with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Dottie Peyton; his son Ken Peyton, Jr., and spouse Lori Peyton; his daughter Christie Miles and spouse Shawn Miles; and his son Michael Peyton and spouse Dana Peyton. He had eight grandchildren, Jacob, Kelly, Kadie, Kenneth, Korie, Will, Walker and Brice. He is also survived by his brother Reubin "Bo" Peyton, spouse Karen. And also numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierre and Doris Peyton, sisters Barbara Hays and Shirley Barousse, and brother Richard Peyton. Visitation will be Friday, July 17th, from 12pm to 2pm with services to begin at 2pm. The family would like to deeply thank his many caregivers Dr. Gerald Miletello, Dr. John Araujo, Dr. William Russell, Dr. Alton Sator, Dr. Thomas and Megan Cook, Cypress Home Health (Melissa Hebert), Hospice of Baton Rouge, Moore Care (Mrs. Judy, Ms. Gretchen and Ms. Cynder) the oncology nurses at Baton Rouge General. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, MD Anderson or Blue-Ribbon Soiree.