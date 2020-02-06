Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Sartin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Funeral service 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Cemetery 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Burial Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Sartin, Jr., age 38, passed away suddenly on January 28, 2020 from heart complications and pneumonia. He was born April 16, 1981 in Baton Rouge, LA to Kenneth Wayne Sartin, Sr. and Jessica Cooper Beck. He grew up in Prairieville, LA where he loved to play baseball, basketball, and football. Some of his favorite times were spent either fishing off a boat in Grand Isle or Belle River and throwing a fastball across the home plate at St. Amant High School. In recent years, Kenny was an avid reader of the Bible and enjoyed working on his El Camino. He especially loved spending time with his son, Julius C. Sartin. Kenny is survived by his son, Julius Sartin; grandmothers, Dorothy Cooper and Carolyn Sartin; father, mother, and stepfather, Kenneth Wayne Sartin, Sr.; Jessica and Mike Beck; brothers and sisters, Joshua and Mae Sartin, and Marcus and Sheena Marie Prelow; uncles/aunts, James and Theresa Rizzutto, Valerie "Deak" Cooper, Clay and Ashley Cooper, Joel and Gina Cooper, Larry and Sandy Hidalgo; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jewell Cooper, Jr. and Major Sartin; and uncles, Alan Sartin and Robert "Bobby" Sartin. His funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenoaks Cemetery at 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Burial will immediately follow services. Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Sartin, Jr., age 38, passed away suddenly on January 28, 2020 from heart complications and pneumonia. He was born April 16, 1981 in Baton Rouge, LA to Kenneth Wayne Sartin, Sr. and Jessica Cooper Beck. He grew up in Prairieville, LA where he loved to play baseball, basketball, and football. Some of his favorite times were spent either fishing off a boat in Grand Isle or Belle River and throwing a fastball across the home plate at St. Amant High School. In recent years, Kenny was an avid reader of the Bible and enjoyed working on his El Camino. He especially loved spending time with his son, Julius C. Sartin. Kenny is survived by his son, Julius Sartin; grandmothers, Dorothy Cooper and Carolyn Sartin; father, mother, and stepfather, Kenneth Wayne Sartin, Sr.; Jessica and Mike Beck; brothers and sisters, Joshua and Mae Sartin, and Marcus and Sheena Marie Prelow; uncles/aunts, James and Theresa Rizzutto, Valerie "Deak" Cooper, Clay and Ashley Cooper, Joel and Gina Cooper, Larry and Sandy Hidalgo; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jewell Cooper, Jr. and Major Sartin; and uncles, Alan Sartin and Robert "Bobby" Sartin. His funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenoaks Cemetery at 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Burial will immediately follow services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close