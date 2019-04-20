Our beloved brother Ken Sprull passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 66. He was born on January 16, 1953. Ken is survived by his siblings: Landry Sprull Jr, Gerald Sprull (Monica), Andrew Sprull, Kathryn S. Franklin (Jimmy), Valencia Sprull, Charlene S. Crockett (Kirk) and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and family friends. Ken is preceded in death by his parents: Landry Sprull Sr. and Lena England Sprull. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Hall Davis Funeral Home at 1160 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA. Visitation will be from 9am to 10am. Burial will be in Shiloh Missionary Baptist church cemetery, Highway 190, Port Allen, LA 70767. Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019