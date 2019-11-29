Kennon Joseph David

Service Information
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA
70767
(225)-383-1850
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
View Map
Obituary
Kennon Joseph David, a loving husband, father, paw paw, brother and friend; passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a retired painter, resident of Maringouin and native of Port Allen, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Interment will follow at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church Cemetery, Livonia. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lydia Allement David; daughters, Christy D. Worley and fiancé Chad King Sr, Ginger L. Hebert and husband Mervin, and Nikki G. Sonnier and husband Josh; grandchildren, Chad Worley (Alexis), Carly W. Holley (Clay), Dusti Turcotte (Trent), Andi Landry (Brandon), William Gray (Callie), Andy Landry (Lailyn), Colby Bergeron (Taylor), Jared Gray (Jenna), and Chad King Jr (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Brently, Robert, Evee, Jase, Karsen, Caiden, Samantha, Joseph, Hailey, Chance, Spencer, Caiden, Adriana, Cameron, Case and Allie; sisters, Kathy Waller, Penny Parker, and Gertrude Chaney; brothers, Roland David Jr. and Henry David; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter, Jodi David; granddaughter, Randi Lynn Bergeron; parents, Roland and Ida Jarreau David; and brothers, Milton and Randy David. Pallbearers will be Chad Worley, William Gray, Andy Landry, Jared Gray, James Allement Sr. and John David Jr. Kennon enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to boss people around and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
