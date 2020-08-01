Kenny Dean Weatherford passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Plaquemine at the age of 62. He was a native and lifelong resident of Plaquemine. He was a jack of all trades that could do just about anything he wanted to do. He was a tugboat captain, carpenter and artist. Per his wishes, Kenny was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date and his ashes will be interred in Grace Memorial. Kenny is survived by his son, Jonathan Roy Weatherford; step-father, Peter "Roy" Lege; nieces who cared for him while he was ill, Lauren Lea Vernon and fiancé Kyle Tropple; her two daughters, Skyla and Trista and Crystal Nunez; siblings, Kimmy Lynn Howard, AC Barlow, Darolyn Verdin and husband Joe and Cindy Mcburny; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Kenny was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Persilver Lege; father, Aaron "Crusoe" Weatherford; two children, Matthew and Maddie Weatherford; and brother, Troy Weatherford. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.