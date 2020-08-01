1/1
Kenny Dean Weatherford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenny Dean Weatherford passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Plaquemine at the age of 62. He was a native and lifelong resident of Plaquemine. He was a jack of all trades that could do just about anything he wanted to do. He was a tugboat captain, carpenter and artist. Per his wishes, Kenny was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date and his ashes will be interred in Grace Memorial. Kenny is survived by his son, Jonathan Roy Weatherford; step-father, Peter "Roy" Lege; nieces who cared for him while he was ill, Lauren Lea Vernon and fiancé Kyle Tropple; her two daughters, Skyla and Trista and Crystal Nunez; siblings, Kimmy Lynn Howard, AC Barlow, Darolyn Verdin and husband Joe and Cindy Mcburny; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Kenny was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Persilver Lege; father, Aaron "Crusoe" Weatherford; two children, Matthew and Maddie Weatherford; and brother, Troy Weatherford. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved