Kent Bray, a native of Bastrop and resident of Prairieville, LA passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was adored by his family. Kent became a Christian at a young age and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Prairieville. He was a licensed pilot and loved flying his Aeronca Champ airplane. He was an avid reader and also treasured time spent fishing with his son, son-in-law and grandchildren. Spending time with his family was Kent's greatest joy. He was a talented machinist and dedicated friend to his long-time coworkers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Ann and Kenneth Bray; 2 brothers-in-law, Larry Armstrong, Kirk Morgan. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Karen Morgan Bray; children, Kristina Bray Williamson and her husband Brad Williamson and Kent Andrew "Andy" Bray and his wife Crystal Bray; sister, Doris Armstrong Williams (DeWayne); brother-in-law, Milton Morgan, Jr.; grandchildren, Cody Williamson, Macy Williamson, Addyson Bray and Dylan Bray; aunt, Betty Mitchell and cousin, Denise Matheny. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The visitation will resume at Fellowship Church, Prairieville on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. The burial will immediately follow in Serenity Oaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Andy Bray, Brad Williamson, Cody Williamson, Milton Morgan III, Randy Porter and Mark Crumley. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Youth Ministry, Prairieville.

