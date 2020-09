Or Copy this URL to Share

Kent David Tortorich, a Baton Rouge native and Plaquemine resident, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was 65. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2 from 10:00am – 11:00am with a memorial service to begin at 11:00am at Resthaven Funeral Home.

