A resident of Gonzales, Kentrall Wade passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 44. Visiting 9 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Pilgrim Calvary Baptist Church, Geismar until religious services at 11 am conducted by Rev. Irvin Briley Jr., Pastor. Interment in the church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Wilson and Sherry Wade; children, Kentrell Wade, D'loreal Wade and Jacoby Brumfield; one granddaughter D'Aire Wade; sister Harriette R. Wade; niece Zaire Wade; aunt Annette Jackson; companion Tionette Peters; four cousins who were like sisters, Dawone Caldwell, Desheka and Danilelle Narcisse, and De'Vonte Guidry; a cousin who was like a brother Darwin Elphage; and a host of extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019