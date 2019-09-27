Kenya Coates London was born January 20,1975, in Baton Rouge La to the late Lionel Coates Sr. and Bertha G. Coates. Kenya passed away September 20, 2019. She Graduated from Broadmoor High in 1994. She was Pastor and founder of Dwelling Place Ministries. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband Jeffrey London, her Loving mother Bertha G. Coates, her children Shaundreka Perry, Desmond Coates, Tywonne Harris Jr, and Godson Alexander Gaines III, grandchildren Kylan Coates, Desyre Green, and Kaitlyn Perry. she is also survived by her sisters Shandra Jackson, Tabatha Coates, Tonya Ogbebor, Deiedra Thomas, her brothers Justin Green, Brandon Green, and David Cole, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing to be held at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 312 Old Rafe Meyer Rd, on September 28, 2019 from 9:00am until religious services at 11:00a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St. Interment Winnfield Funeral Memorial Park 7221 Plank Rd.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019