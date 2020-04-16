Kenyard Clifford Moss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenyard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenyard Clifford Moss, Jr., 80, a resident of New Roads, LA and a native of Joplin, MO, passed away at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads on April 11, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Dorothy Owens, Carrie Williams, Michelle Sewell and Alicia Fletcher; sons, Raymond "Ed" Moss and Phillip Moss; brother, Gerald Lee Moss; grandchildren, Dewaina Halleck, Steven Calvert, Jesse Calvert, Katie Allen, Cristen Vandenburg, Levi Willamson, Matthew Owens, Sarah Davis, Elijah Moss, Christopher Fletcher, Bethany Corbett, Carie Abshire, Destany Corbett, Andrew Corbett, Paytin Jumonville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Lynn Moss; parents, Kenyard Moss, Sr. and Elizabeth Keefer; sister, Anna Mae Moss. In lieu of memorial service, flowers and cards encouragements can be sent to the nurses and staff who cared for him at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home, Attn: Station B, 400 Hospital Rd. New Roads, LA. 70760.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved