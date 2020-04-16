Kenyard Clifford Moss, Jr., 80, a resident of New Roads, LA and a native of Joplin, MO, passed away at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in New Roads on April 11, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Dorothy Owens, Carrie Williams, Michelle Sewell and Alicia Fletcher; sons, Raymond "Ed" Moss and Phillip Moss; brother, Gerald Lee Moss; grandchildren, Dewaina Halleck, Steven Calvert, Jesse Calvert, Katie Allen, Cristen Vandenburg, Levi Willamson, Matthew Owens, Sarah Davis, Elijah Moss, Christopher Fletcher, Bethany Corbett, Carie Abshire, Destany Corbett, Andrew Corbett, Paytin Jumonville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Lynn Moss; parents, Kenyard Moss, Sr. and Elizabeth Keefer; sister, Anna Mae Moss. In lieu of memorial service, flowers and cards encouragements can be sent to the nurses and staff who cared for him at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home, Attn: Station B, 400 Hospital Rd. New Roads, LA. 70760.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.