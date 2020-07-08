Keon "Slim" Carter departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 28, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation to continue on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Williams and Southall Chapel, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.