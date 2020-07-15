Kequaniel Rakeem Green was born to the parents of Kenya Green and Alvin Betts. "Kee-Kee Man" entered this world on February 19, 1989, and departed on July 5, 2020. Kee-Kee man was gentle soul that will always be remembered as devoted son and grandson, a cool uncle and a laid-back friend. He leaves behind his parents, son, Zyden Holloway, grandmother, Wanda Williams-Mack, three siblings; Donell, Coreka and Chance Green and a host of extend family and friends.

