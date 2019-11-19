Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kermit "Hart" Bourque, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. Hart was elected Clerk of Court on March 4, 1964 and was sworn into office on May 16, 1964. He served 13th terms as Clerk of Court retiring in 2015. Hart was an active member of the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association where he served as President. He was also Chairman, Co-chairman or member of the Legislative Committee for 23 years. He served on numerous committees for the Association including the Board of Directors, Retirement Board of Trustees, and the Insurance Trust Board. Hart was also a charter member of IACREOT. He played football for the LSU Tigers where he was a Chinese Bandit on the 1958 National Championship football team. Hart is survived by his wife, Rita G. Bourque; his sons, Blake, Brad, Lance, and Jason Bourque and their families; her daughters, Cindy Thompson, Julie Fox, and Mandy Stephens and their families; brothers, Kenneth and Conrad Bourque and their families. Hart is preceded in death by his parents, Germann and Leona Gaudin Bourque and brother, Charles Pete Bourque. The family would like to acknowledge the friendship of Vincent Sotile Sr., Jeff Wiley, Johnny Berthelot, and Ronnie Gaudin.

