Kermit "Joe" Vallot
Kermit "Joe" Vallot passed away Monday, September 14, in Denham Springs, LA from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 73. He was extremely proud of his military service during the Vietnam War. A graduate of LSU, he worked for Dow Chemical for 35 years before retiring to pursue his passion for Christmas lights. His display was viewed by many at his home off LA Hwy 16. Preceded In death by his parents John Vallot and Lillian Culbreath Vallot. He is survived by Glenda "Sue " Vallot, his wife and partner of 57 years. One sibling, Jay Vallot, wife Diane. Two nephews, Jeff, wife Kim and Dan, wife Ashley and their children. Looking in his wallet you would find a list of the births and observations regarding his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He considered them his greatest accomplishment. Best Dad ever to Tammy Vallot Bihm, daughter and her spouse, Wilson and Robert Vallot, son. Paw Paw to his five grandchildren: Bryan, wife Shelby, Nicholas, wife Makayla, Ian, Jacob, and Remi. Three great-grandchildren: Carly, Caitlyn and Cole. The family would like to thank In His Care Hospice for their excellent care over the last several months. Ms. Lisa - You Rock! Please seek hospice care earlier rather than later. He leaves a legacy of loving husband, best friend, gumbo making, firework popping, chicken chasing. tractor riding, sausage making, carpenter and general Joe of All Trades. We called him Super Dad. He will be greatly missed and leaves a gaping hole in the lives of those around him. We can only hope to live up to his legacy. These are big shoes to fill. We are joyful that you are whole again. This isn't goodbye.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
