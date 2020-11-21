Kerrone Byron Williams, Sr. passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in a fatal automobile accident. Kerrone is a graduate of Southern University Laboratory, Class of 1989. Kerrone is survived by his wife, Janyca Williams; his parents, Alfred and Janice Green Sanders; his children, Byron, Kerrone Jr., Jasmine, Zia and Josiah; two step daughters, Jamira and Jalanna; siblings, Mecala (Frank) Robinson, Jamal and Kalanjoe (Ayanna) Wilson; aunts, Iris Green Butler, Matilda Green McKnight and Wanda Green Nady; uncle, Henry (Virginia) McKee. Visitation is Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., Hall's Celebration Center. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com