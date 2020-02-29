Kerry, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was a resident of St. Gabriel and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, celebrated by Father Tim Grimes. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her husband, Ray Vaughn, children, Chad Burgess and wife Katrina, Joseph "Jay" Crochet and wife Rayetta, Rhett Vaughn, Rory Vaughn and wife Darla, Rachel King and husband Jason, grandchildren, Noah, Gabriella and Garrett Burgess, Sadie and Aubrie Crochet, Rory John, Jr., and Shelby Vaughn, Emma, Ethan and Kaylee King, great grandson, Elwin Roy, brother, Ronnie Blanchard and wife Gayle, Steve Blanchard and wife Gina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, Jr. and Mildred Johnston Blanchard; sister, Mildred Blanchard; and brother, Joseph "Jody" Blanchard, III. Pallbearers will be Chad, Noah and Garrett Burgess, Jay Crochet, Rhett, Rory, and Rory John Vaughn and Ethan King. Kerry loved her family and to cook. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone who would listen. Special thanks to her best friends Missy Scott, Pam Vaughn and Phyllis Donaldson for their devotion. Also special thanks to her caregivers Yvonne Williams, Dolories Breaux, Shinelle Blankinship and Amy Capello, the staff at Our Lady of the Lake, Mary Bird Perkins, and Compassus Hospice for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020