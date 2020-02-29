Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Kerry, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was a resident of St. Gabriel and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, celebrated by Father Tim Grimes. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her husband, Ray Vaughn, children, Chad Burgess and wife Katrina, Joseph "Jay" Crochet and wife Rayetta, Rhett Vaughn, Rory Vaughn and wife Darla, Rachel King and husband Jason, grandchildren, Noah, Gabriella and Garrett Burgess, Sadie and Aubrie Crochet, Rory John, Jr., and Shelby Vaughn, Emma, Ethan and Kaylee King, great grandson, Elwin Roy, brother, Ronnie Blanchard and wife Gayle, Steve Blanchard and wife Gina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, Jr. and Mildred Johnston Blanchard; sister, Mildred Blanchard; and brother, Joseph "Jody" Blanchard, III. Pallbearers will be Chad, Noah and Garrett Burgess, Jay Crochet, Rhett, Rory, and Rory John Vaughn and Ethan King. Kerry loved her family and to cook. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone who would listen. Special thanks to her best friends Missy Scott, Pam Vaughn and Phyllis Donaldson for their devotion. Also special thanks to her caregivers Yvonne Williams, Dolories Breaux, Shinelle Blankinship and Amy Capello, the staff at Our Lady of the Lake, Mary Bird Perkins, and Compassus Hospice for their loving care. Please share memories online at Kerry, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was a resident of St. Gabriel and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, celebrated by Father Tim Grimes. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her husband, Ray Vaughn, children, Chad Burgess and wife Katrina, Joseph "Jay" Crochet and wife Rayetta, Rhett Vaughn, Rory Vaughn and wife Darla, Rachel King and husband Jason, grandchildren, Noah, Gabriella and Garrett Burgess, Sadie and Aubrie Crochet, Rory John, Jr., and Shelby Vaughn, Emma, Ethan and Kaylee King, great grandson, Elwin Roy, brother, Ronnie Blanchard and wife Gayle, Steve Blanchard and wife Gina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, Jr. and Mildred Johnston Blanchard; sister, Mildred Blanchard; and brother, Joseph "Jody" Blanchard, III. Pallbearers will be Chad, Noah and Garrett Burgess, Jay Crochet, Rhett, Rory, and Rory John Vaughn and Ethan King. Kerry loved her family and to cook. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone who would listen. Special thanks to her best friends Missy Scott, Pam Vaughn and Phyllis Donaldson for their devotion. Also special thanks to her caregivers Yvonne Williams, Dolories Breaux, Shinelle Blankinship and Amy Capello, the staff at Our Lady of the Lake, Mary Bird Perkins, and Compassus Hospice for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close