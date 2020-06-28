Or Copy this URL to Share

Kerry Flowers, Sr., born on April 29th, 1979 to Gladys Flowers and Jessie Thomas. He departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. Kerry Sr. is married to Deedra Flowers, they have to sons. He is preceded in death by parents, Gladys Flowers and Jessie Thomas; brother, Michael Ray Flowers, Sr.; and other dear loved ones. Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, Louisiana 70722 entrusted with the arrangements.

