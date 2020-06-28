Kerry Flowers Sr.
1979 - 2020
Kerry Flowers, Sr., born on April 29th, 1979 to Gladys Flowers and Jessie Thomas. He departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. Kerry Sr. is married to Deedra Flowers, they have to sons. He is preceded in death by parents, Gladys Flowers and Jessie Thomas; brother, Michael Ray Flowers, Sr.; and other dear loved ones. Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, Louisiana 70722 entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Arlesia Armstrong
Family
