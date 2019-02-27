Kerry L. Hall

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the death of your..."
  • "My condolences to the family for your loss. May the God of..."
  • "Our deepest condolences to the family. May the God of..."
    - DD

Kerry L. Hall, born February 23, 1955 in Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 1, 2019 at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen R. Hall and his father, Gerald L. Hall. Kerry is survived by his mother, Hazel Russel; sons, Josh L. Hall, Sean L. Hall, Zachery L. Hall; brother, David L. Hall; and grandchildren, Michael, Samuel, Leona, and Andrea. A memorial service will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church on March 2, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Religious Service Information
Istrouma Baptist Church
10500 Sam Rushing Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.