Kerry L. Hall, born February 23, 1955 in Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 1, 2019 at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen R. Hall and his father, Gerald L. Hall. Kerry is survived by his mother, Hazel Russel; sons, Josh L. Hall, Sean L. Hall, Zachery L. Hall; brother, David L. Hall; and grandchildren, Michael, Samuel, Leona, and Andrea. A memorial service will be held at Istrouma Baptist Church on March 2, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Istrouma Baptist Church
10500 Sam Rushing Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019