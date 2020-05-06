Kerry Paul Mayeaux, age 60, beloved son and brother, was called to his eternal resting place on May 5, 2020. He entered this world on March 5, 1960 in Baton Rouge, LA, born to Gerald and Delores Mayeaux. He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Delores Mayeaux; and his siblings, Keith Mayeaux, Karen Mayeaux, and Kenneth Mayeaux. Kerry graduated from Woodlawn and became a sheet metal apprentice for several years. At the age of 22, Kerry was in a debilitating auto accident but rose above to bring joy and happiness to everyone he met throughout the last 30+ years. All that met Kerry couldn't help but smile as he was angel of God that could charm anyone especially the ladies. He lived most of his years with his parents and the last few years at Nottingham Rehab Center where he passed peacefully with his immediate family at his bedside. A private family service will be held on Friday, May 8th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store