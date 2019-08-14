Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerry Wayne Young. View Sign Service Information A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service 2055 Wooddale Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70806 (225)-952-9111 Memorial service 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM McKinley Alumni Center 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kerry Wayne Young, age 60 of Baton Rouge, LA passed from the loving care in his mother and sister's home back to the Holy Hands of God on July 30th, 2019. Born in New Orleans, LA on August 29, 1958 and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He accepted Christ at an early age and was Baptized by Rev. Eugene Harris of New Morning Star Baptist Church. Kerry was a graduate of the McKinley High School class of 1977. He was a retired licensed photographer and former volunteer for CASA. He was preceded in death by brothers Vincent Overton and Anthony Overton, son Lyndell Young, aunts Frances Y. LeDuff, Rozelia McCoy and Evelyn Young. He leaves to mourn his mother Mary Young, sons Paul Young and James Young, granddaughter Unity Young, brothers Nelson Overton (Baton Rouge) Mark (Robin) Young (Florida), sisters Tonya Young, Joy (Eddie) Williams, Tiffany Young, and Beatrice Young (Baton Rouge). Cousins Sharon Young, Vandy Young, Claude Young, (Baton Rouge), and George Yelder, Paul Yelder California, and an "Oh! So Beautiful" host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial services will be held and officiated by Rev. Milton Quiett Sr. on August 18 at 1:30pm-4:30pm at the McKinley Alumni Center, 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

