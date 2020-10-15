1/1
Kerwin Patrick "Bull" Jones
Kerwin Patrick "Bull" Jones departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 55, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00am to Holy Rosery at 10:00 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by his parents, Earl and Virgious Brown; 3 brothers, Kerry Jones (Shirley), Troy Brown (fiancé, Katasha) and Traven Brown (fiancé, Ashley); 5 nieces, Ashely Smith (Jimmy), Amber Jones, Jordan, Amari and Jatia Brown; 2 nephews, Kerry Jones, Jr. and Jayden Brown; 2 great-nieces, Bella Smith and Cadence Baker; 2 aunts, Carolyn Joseph (Wilfred), Jacqueline Jackson and Barbara Jones; 3 uncles, Andrew, Calvin and Junius Brown, Jr.; 2 great aunts, Ada and Rosemary Brown; Godmother, Debra Dugas; 1 Godchild, Kiswanna Sanford; a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nolan and Enola Buggage Jones; paternal grandparens, Junius Brown, Sr. and Odeal Victor Brown. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
OCT
17
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
