Kesley "Cook" Emory Waggle Jr., a native of Wick, West Virginia and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Cook enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his sons, John Hamilton, Michael Hamilton, Mitchell Hamilton, JJ Hamilton; sisters, Loretta Fabian, Sarah Wounaris, Kathy Limpscomb, Donna Belcastro; brothers, Michael Lonchar Jr., Milan Ingram Jr., Chucky Ingram; niece and caregiver, Jessica Firmin; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cook is preceded in death by his parents, Kesley Emory Waggle Sr. and Mary Eloise Fletcher; son, Kesley Emory Waggle III; brothers, Ronald Waggle, Rodney Lonchar Jr.; sister, Bertha Ray Lonchar. A memorial service to celebrate Cook's life will be held at a later date in Parkersburg, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cook's honor to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge for their exceptional care and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.