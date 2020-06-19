Kesley Emory 'Cook' Waggle Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kesley "Cook" Emory Waggle Jr., a native of Wick, West Virginia and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Cook enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his sons, John Hamilton, Michael Hamilton, Mitchell Hamilton, JJ Hamilton; sisters, Loretta Fabian, Sarah Wounaris, Kathy Limpscomb, Donna Belcastro; brothers, Michael Lonchar Jr., Milan Ingram Jr., Chucky Ingram; niece and caregiver, Jessica Firmin; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cook is preceded in death by his parents, Kesley Emory Waggle Sr. and Mary Eloise Fletcher; son, Kesley Emory Waggle III; brothers, Ronald Waggle, Rodney Lonchar Jr.; sister, Bertha Ray Lonchar. A memorial service to celebrate Cook's life will be held at a later date in Parkersburg, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cook's honor to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge for their exceptional care and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved