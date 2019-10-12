Kevin has fought the good fight and has finished the course, passing October 11, 2019 at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beryl; a son, Lance; a daughter, Jolain; son in law, Ryan; and three beautiful grandchildren, Jade, Cy and Brayden. Now we are left with only the memories. A lifelong resident of White Castle area for 67 years, Kevin was born the 3rd of seven children to Reed and Joyce Ardoin; five girls and two boys. Reed Thomas is his brother, the sisters are, Patsy J., Sandra T., Denise A., Tammy C. (deceased), and Mary D. Brothers in law are Lynn Jumonville (deceased), Prince Trabeaux, Jr (deceased), James Alleman, Clarence Charrier, William Dupont and Wayne Henry. Services for Kevin will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in White Castle on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Father Al Davidson. Burial will follow in White Castle Cemetery. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019