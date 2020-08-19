1/1
Kevin Briggs Tabor
1962 - 2020
Kevin Briggs Tabor, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 57. Survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Staci Tabor, and their two children Blake and Allison, Kevin was born in Shreveport, La. on September 17, 1962 to Warren and Frances Tabor following the birth of his one and only sibling Karen Tabor. Kevin was a loving husband, father, father-in- law, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. He was a renowned businessman and philanthropist with an unwavering belief in kindness, hard work, and family. He was the president and CEO of Fabricated Steel Products where he worked since 1986. Kevin had an appetite for life and living each day to its fullest. Kevin was known for supporting local charities ranging from autism to military veterans. Kevin leaves behind his wife Staci Tabor, son, Kevin "Blake" Tabor, II (Tamara Tabor), daughter Allison Tabor Glaser (Colby Glaser), five grandchildren, John Glaser, Rosemary Glaser, Kevin "Briggs" Tabor III, Kelly Tabor, Hunter Tabor. Visiting hours will take place at The Bethany Church - South Campus, 11107 Honore Ln., Baton Rouge, LA 70809, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5 pm - 7 pm and memorial service to follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sister Dulce's Ministry at Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer, Bethany World Prayer Center, The Emerge Center or Autism Speaks Foundation. Please advised that a mask "may" be required.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Bethany Church - South Campus
AUG
21
Memorial service
07:00 PM
The Bethany Church - South Campus
