Kevin Da’Wayne Hardy Jr.
Kevin Da'Wayne Hardy, Jr., known to many now as Queasha, departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 11:00 am at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation 10:00 am until service. There will be a visitation held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at Professional Funeral Services, Inc. Interment: Lady of Knight Cemetery in Port Allen. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lorita Faye Hardy and grandfathers, Jack Henderson and Wilbert Antoine. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Rosalyn Henderson Hardy (George Davis, Sr.) of Baton Rouge and Kevin Hardy, Sr. of Port Allen; his sister, Keyerra Henderson (Cornelius Thomas) of Baton Rouge; his step brother, George Davis, Jr.; two nieces, Madison and Emily Thomas; two nephews, Cornelius, Jr. and Cornez Thomas, all of Baton Rouge; devoted grandmother, Emma C. Antoine of Port Allen; grandfather, Sherman Ferguson of Port Allen; close friends, The Morgan Girls and Tootie; a godchild, Darrlyn Hudson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Live responsibly, love unselfishly, wear your masks! Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life", 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services
