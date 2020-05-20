Kevin Dale Rawlins, age 53, passed away suddenly on the 18th of May 2020. Kevin was a devoted son, brother, friend and talented musician. When he loved, he loved with all his heart and gave with everything he had. He was deeply passionate about the outdoors, music, animals and his family. Kevin was the first person there, whenever you needed something. He developed a keen interest in music as a child, teaching himself to read music and play the drums (much to his parent's chagrin) in elementary school and went on to study music in California. He had music in his soul. He was a principal of Pelican Homes Builders and Remodelers. With those he loved which was many, Kevin was quick with a witty comment or observation that showed his wonderful sense of humor. He will always be remembered as a loving son, protective brother and loyal friend. We will miss him dearly. Kevin is survived by his mother, Beverly Rawlins, father, Jim Rawlins, brother, Jimmy Rawlins, sister, Kimberly Rawlins, and two nieces, Olivia and Victoria Rawlins. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816 on Friday, May 22nd from 12:30pm until services at 2:00. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2020.