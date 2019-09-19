Kevin Dale Rhodes, age 54, passed away September 14, 2019, in Argyle, TX. Kevin was born on August 24, 1965 in Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Michelle Ramey Rhodes, his parents Ronald and Brenda Rhodes, and four children, Jared Lane Anderson and his wife Amber; Jamie Lynn Cain and her husband Conrad; Colin Michael Rhodes, and Cameron Mitchell Rhodes and his wife Baylee. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Lacey, Lyla, and Ava. Kevin was preceded in death by his sister, Rhonda Lynn Rhodes Anderson. A visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Grace Community Assembly of God in Flower Mound, TX, and will be followed by funeral services officiated by lifelong friend Thomas Landis. His burial will follow the funeral service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marfan's Syndrome Foundation www.marfan.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019