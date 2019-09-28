|
|
"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not parish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16 KJV. Kevin David Kelley was born April 12, 1972 and died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, September 23, 2019 at his residence in The Woodlands, Texas. Visitation Monday, Sept. 30, from 6-9 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral services at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with visitation Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:30 conducted by Father Phil Spano. Burial will be in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Gathering at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church following the graveside services. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents Francis and Bill Colby and Mary and Earl Kelley Sr; in-laws Bob and Theresa Connors and first cousin Cory Clark. Survived by his wife of 25 years, Paige Connors Kelley; son Conner Ashby Kelley; parents Ann and Earl Kelley Jr; brother Brad William Kelley and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. Kevin loved his wife Paige from the very first moment they met. She was the love of his life and he was most happy being with her. He cherished his son Connor and loved being his father. He was always proud of Connor and the young man he had become and was so excited to see what the future held for him. His wife and son were his absolute world and their well-being and happiness consumed his every thought and prayer. Kevin graduated from LSU with honors in Petroleum Engineering and was a professional engineer for over 25 years. He was involved in several business startups including a very successful chemical distributorship Patriot Chemical, trucking and shipping businesses, a video entertainment business and numerous oilfield projects. Kevin demonstrated his Christian convictions in many ways including regularly helping the homeless in Baton Rouge and Houston by distributing backpacks with cash, hygiene gear, wet wipes, food items and other essentials, He almost always included a small bible with a personal inspirational message. More importantly Kevin took the time to learn the names and stories of those he befriended on the street. Kevin enjoyed the company of people from every station, being equally comfortable with CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, politicians, renowned artists, truckers, ranch hands or roughnecks on a drilling rig. Kevin loved animals and actively rescued animals in urban areas, most recently caring for feral cat communities in and around The Woodlands in Houston. He loved horses and was a cowboy by nature and part owner and operator of a horse ranch in Kentwood, Louisiana that was home to a world paint horse show winner. Kevin was extremely proud of his Scots-Irish ancestry and was a member of the Celtic Society in Baton Rouge, loved communing with them and enjoyed their cultural events such as the Highland Games, St Patty's Day parade and charitable events. Kevin enjoyed Mardi Gras and was once King of the Krewe of Jupiter in Baton Rouge. Kevin loved entertaining guests at his home, loved to cook and lavish his guests with the best foods and spirits. He liked nothing better than hearing the laughter of Connor and all his friends at their home in The Woodlands. Kevin and Paige's home is the home where all the kids gather and feel welcome just as Kevin's parents' home was where all his friends gathered. This was something from his childhood he had dearly loved and wanted to provide for his son. Pallbearers are Jake Kelley, Rhett Kelley, Frank Mathews, Curt Gibb, Seth Sinclair and Ryan Clark. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Byrd and Frank Clark. And finally, those who know Kevin best will never forget his boisterous, eccentric nature and look forward to meeting him again in his orange seersucker suit preparing a steaming pot of seafood gumbo.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019