Kevin Givens was born Oct 28, 1961. He died July 9, 2020, at Our Lady Lake Hospital. He leaves to Cherish his memories: his wife Sheleith Givens, His Mother Creola Givens and Seven Children. The Funeral will be held Friday, July 17, at Antioch Full Gospel Church, Bishop Gregory Cooper, Sr., 5247 Ford St., Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Viewing at 11am until Service at 1:00 pm.

