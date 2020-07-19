1/1
Kevin Jerome Gautreau
1955 - 2020
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Kevin Gautreau, loving father of 3 children, and loving grandfather of 9, passed away at the age of 64. Kevin was born on September 30th, 1955 in Gonzales, Louisiana to Olen John Gautreau and Rita Moran Gautreau. Being born and raised in Gonzales, Kevin had a passion for Cajun cooking and was quick to share a meal with anyone. He recently retired and enjoyed spending his days fishing, napping with his dog Bella, and visiting his grandchildren. Kevin enjoyed collecting things like State Quarters, Chihuahua figurines, and toy cars. He was a talented guitar player and loved to use his gift to glorify God. Kevin was strong in his faith and would pray constantly for his children, grandchildren, and those he loved. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Rita; his stepmother Pearl; his brother, John. He is survived by his 3 children, Dathan, Rebekah, and Miriam; his siblings, Gary, Ferril, Geraldine, and Phyllis. A Walkthrough visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Fellowship Church from 9am until 11am and all are welcome to come pay your respects, but due to current guidelines a private funeral service will be held at 11am. Flowers or donations may be sent to Fellowship Church 14363 Highway 73 Prairieville, LA 70769. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fellowship Church
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
