Kevin "Scott" Kirby, a native of Baker, Louisiana and recent resident of Ellisville, Mississippi passed on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 50. Survived by his wife Dena Staples Kirby, mother Carolyn Kirby, daughter Kirsten Kirby and 4 grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Hadley and River Kate. Preceded in death by father John W. Kirby and sister Melony Kirby Shows. A loving, dedicated husband, friend and Paw paw, Scott will be missed. Arrangements handled by Seale Funeral Home. www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020