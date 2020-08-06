1/1
Kevin Lee Thomas-Gray
Kevin Lee Thomas-Gray departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020 at age 35. He was the firstborn son to Kevin Lee Gray of Plaquemine and Kelly Thomas, and grandson of Elizabeth Thomas both of New Orleans, La. He had six children, and five sisters and three brothers, a hosts of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, the late John Joseph and Geraldine Gray. Visiting at Next Generation of Original Morning Star F.G.B.C., 3536 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans, La. 70125 Friday August 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Tyrone Smith. Saturday Visitation resumes at the Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, La. 70764 from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am, Pastor Clyde McNell, Sr. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary, 225-687-4216.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Next Generation of Original Morning Star F.G.B.C.
AUG
7
Service
10:00 AM
Next Generation of Original Morning Star F.G.B.C.
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
