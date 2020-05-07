Kevin Michael Deaton
1965 - 2020
On Wednesday, May 6, Kevin Michael Deaton passed away at 54 years old after fighting his battle with cancer for only 7 short months. He was born on April 9, 1965 in Selina, Kansas, Graduate of Redemptorist High school, and a resident of Zachary, La. for 17 years. He was a specialty welder for 30+ years. Kevin loved golf and was a member of Fennwood Hills Country club. He was a faithful member and usher of Fellowship church in Zachary, La. He was also an avid LSU fan. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was tough and stubborn and could speak volumes with one look. When he loved you, you knew he loved you. He is survived by his loving wife Dawn Pratt Deaton, mother Jackie Selser Deaton, son Gabe Micheal Deaton, stepson Hunter Lee Mallet, granddaughter Annalise Faith Mallet, brother Darren Deaton and wife Dayna, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws. He was loved by his many friends who he felt where his extended family. He is proceeded in death by his father Jody Deaton, Jr., grandparents Oliver Jody, Sr. and Rosalie Deaton. Lionel and Hazel Selser. Honorary pallbearers Dicky Lilly, Chip Lecoq, Richy Perry Big Ron, Bubba Deaton, Jamie Deaton, Kelly Olinde, Scotty Deaton. Kevin is now in heaven with his Lord and savior. He will be found singing his favorite hymn Glorious Day. Have comfort in knowing he is hunting with his Pops and dad. Golfing with Big Ron. Sharing meals with his Maw Maw and spanking turkeys in preparation for Thanksgiving. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
