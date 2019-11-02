Kevin passed away at his home on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 55. He was a resident and native of Bayou Sorrel, La. Private family services will be held as per his wishes. He is survived by his mother, Linda Ray; brother, Joey Nugent; sister, Sherry Bracey; godchild, Cody Nugent; nephew, Joseph Nugent; niece, Samantha Henson; great nephew, Barrett Nugent; and fur baby, Odie. Preceded in death by his father, Chester "Cat Man" Landry; and grandmother, Mabel Rodriguez. Kevin was an avid LSU and Saints fan. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019