Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge , LA 70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
8:00 AM
St Thomas More Catholic Church
11441 Goodwood Blvd
Baton Rouge , LA
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Thomas More Catholic Church
11441 Goodwood Blvd
Baton Rouge , LA
Obituary

Kevin Kress, 43, died suddenly of natural causes on October 2 in Portland, Oregon. Kevin is survived by his parents, Sylvia and Bill Kress of Baton Rouge, a sister, Kelly Clower (Toby) and nieces Hannah and Lily Clower of Haslet, Texas along with several uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. Kevin was born on June 14, 1976, Flag Day, in Shreveport and was a true bicentennial baby. He moved with his family to Baton Rouge in 1987, attended St. Thomas More School, graduated from Catholic High School, 1994, LSU 1998 (BA), Portland State University 2002 (MA) and the University of Notre Dame Law School 2005 (JD). At the time of his death, Kevin was a partner in the law firm of McGauhey and Erickson in Portland, Oregon, in-coming president of the Notre Dame Alumni Association, Portland Section and volunteer attorney with Legal Aid Services of Oregon's Domestic Violence Project. Kevin was a kind and gentle person who always tried to help others. He always confronted hatred with kindness and had the unusual quality of never saying anything negative about others. Kevin was respected and loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, reading, cooking, traveling and following Notre Dame and LSU sports. Visitation at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA. on Friday, October 11, from 8:00 AM until a funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Catholic High School. Please send contributions to: CHS Advancement Office, 855 Hearthstone Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, attn: Jeff Nola '94 Memorial Scholarship Fund. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019

