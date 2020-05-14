Kevin Paul ""Cookie"" Richardson was born on February 22, 1965 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 55 years. He is preceded in death by his father Andrew Richardson and a brother David Richardson. Survivors include his mother Lydia LeBlanc Richardson; siblings Todd Richardson (Shemaine), Troy Richardson (Stacie), and Lori Richardson (Randy Duplessis); nephews Dylan and Grant Richardson; niece Kylee Richardson. Thank you and heartfelt appreciation from the family to the staff of Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care of Kevin, where he was a resident for over the past ten years. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines a private inurnment was held at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store