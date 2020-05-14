Kevin Paul "Cookie" Richardson
1965 - 2020
Kevin Paul ""Cookie"" Richardson was born on February 22, 1965 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 55 years. He is preceded in death by his father Andrew Richardson and a brother David Richardson. Survivors include his mother Lydia LeBlanc Richardson; siblings Todd Richardson (Shemaine), Troy Richardson (Stacie), and Lori Richardson (Randy Duplessis); nephews Dylan and Grant Richardson; niece Kylee Richardson. Thank you and heartfelt appreciation from the family to the staff of Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care of Kevin, where he was a resident for over the past ten years. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines a private inurnment was held at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
May 13, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family be comforted by the power of prayer. 1 Peter 5: 6&7
May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
