Funeral Services for Baby Khalil Carter will be held Wednesday July 1, 2020, at the House of Praise in Walker LA. Conduct by Richard Harbor. Interment at the St. Mark Cemetery, Walker LA. Arrangements are Entrusted MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs, LA.

