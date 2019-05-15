Kie James Wells Jr.

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the Wells family. Kie always had a smile..."
    - Cheryl Criss
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Greater New Bethel Full Gospel B.C.
110 South 19th St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Bethel Full Gospel B.C.
110 South 19th St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Kie James Wells Jr, a loving husband, father and friend passed away at Clarity Hospice on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He graduated in 1960 from McKinley High School and attended Southern University for two years. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Carolyn J. Thomas Wells and one son, Kevin Jerome Wells. He was preceded in death by both his parents Kie Wells Sr. and Hilda Stansberry Wells. Visitation will be May 18, 2018 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am at Greater New Bethel Full Gospel B.C., 110 South 19th St., Baton Rouge, LA Officated by Overseer/Pastor Melvin L. Carter.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019
