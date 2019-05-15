Kie James Wells Jr, a loving husband, father and friend passed away at Clarity Hospice on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He graduated in 1960 from McKinley High School and attended Southern University for two years. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Carolyn J. Thomas Wells and one son, Kevin Jerome Wells. He was preceded in death by both his parents Kie Wells Sr. and Hilda Stansberry Wells. Visitation will be May 18, 2018 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am at Greater New Bethel Full Gospel B.C., 110 South 19th St., Baton Rouge, LA Officated by Overseer/Pastor Melvin L. Carter.