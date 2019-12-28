Kierra Michelle Matthews, a native and resident of Ethel, Louisiana, at 27, she transitioned from this life to her eternal home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at OLOL. She is survived by her children, Thomas Carter, Jr. and Kaelah M. Carter; a devoted friend, Thomas Carter, Sr.; parents, Bridgette Matthews and David Scott, Jr.; a brother, Jasmin Matthews; a sister, Keontra Matthews; a grandmother, Ruth Matthews and host aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on: Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, Louisiana. Funeral Services will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mckowen Baptist Church in St. Francisville, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019