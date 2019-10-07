Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Alan Singletary. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Wake 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM Healing Place Church Highland Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 12:00 PM Healing Place Church Highland Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Alan Singletary, of Gonzales, Louisiana; beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by the love and admiration of his family. Son of Buren and the late Elsie Tullier Singletary, he was born on June 19, 1964 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and God blessed the earth with him for 55 years. Kim graduated in 1982 from East Ascension Academy in Gonzales, Louisiana and began working in the family business at S&S Transportation before moving to Dixie Warehouse and Terminal Transfer. In 2008, he joined the staff at Lion Elastomers in Geismar, Louisiana where he worked as a logistics manager until his battle with kidney cancer no longer allowed him to do so late last year. An avid sportsman, he was happiest fishing at the family camp in Belle River. He loved LSU sports, and cooking with friends. Kim greeted everyone with a smile that lit up a room and his sense of humor brought happiness to those who surrounded him. Survived by his loving and caring wife of 13 years, Melissa Babin Singletary; son, Cole (Richard) Payne; daughter, Loren Babin; father, Buren Singletary; two brothers, Marlan (Libby) Singletary, Kent (Dana) Singletary; sister, Andrea (Kerry) Braud; Aunt, Margaret Tullier, his dog, Junior and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother; paternal grandparents, Redrick Manard and Josephine West Singletary; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Bertha Tullier. Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church, Highland Road Campus, Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:30 am until 12:00 pm with service following visitation. Grave site burial following service at Faithful Methodist Cemetery, St. Amant, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Shannon Coleman, Rick Janis, Collin Keller, Kevin Lawrence, Tommy LeJeune, Marty Martin, Lance Schexnaydre, Alex Singletary and Dustin Singletary. Special thanks to the staff at MD Anderson, Mary Bird Perkins and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care he received during his illness. If family and friends wish to give a memorial gift to honor his life and memory, they may visit Kim Alan Singletary, of Gonzales, Louisiana; beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by the love and admiration of his family. Son of Buren and the late Elsie Tullier Singletary, he was born on June 19, 1964 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and God blessed the earth with him for 55 years. Kim graduated in 1982 from East Ascension Academy in Gonzales, Louisiana and began working in the family business at S&S Transportation before moving to Dixie Warehouse and Terminal Transfer. In 2008, he joined the staff at Lion Elastomers in Geismar, Louisiana where he worked as a logistics manager until his battle with kidney cancer no longer allowed him to do so late last year. An avid sportsman, he was happiest fishing at the family camp in Belle River. He loved LSU sports, and cooking with friends. Kim greeted everyone with a smile that lit up a room and his sense of humor brought happiness to those who surrounded him. Survived by his loving and caring wife of 13 years, Melissa Babin Singletary; son, Cole (Richard) Payne; daughter, Loren Babin; father, Buren Singletary; two brothers, Marlan (Libby) Singletary, Kent (Dana) Singletary; sister, Andrea (Kerry) Braud; Aunt, Margaret Tullier, his dog, Junior and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother; paternal grandparents, Redrick Manard and Josephine West Singletary; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Bertha Tullier. Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church, Highland Road Campus, Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:30 am until 12:00 pm with service following visitation. Grave site burial following service at Faithful Methodist Cemetery, St. Amant, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Shannon Coleman, Rick Janis, Collin Keller, Kevin Lawrence, Tommy LeJeune, Marty Martin, Lance Schexnaydre, Alex Singletary and Dustin Singletary. Special thanks to the staff at MD Anderson, Mary Bird Perkins and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care he received during his illness. If family and friends wish to give a memorial gift to honor his life and memory, they may visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/kim-a-singletary . Arrangements by Funeral Church Services of St. Amant. Kimbo, we will miss your presence, treasure your memory and love you always and forever. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close