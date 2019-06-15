Kimball Allyn Cross, a native of Pensacola, FL and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA for many years, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cross; son Benjamin Cross; and two brothers Thomas Cross and Perry Cross all of Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by this parents Vivian "Boots" Cross and Thomas Jones Cross. Mr. Cross was a graduate of Tara High School and continued to achieve his undergraduate degree in biochemistry at LSU and his doctorate of Pharmacy at Northeast University in 1980. Throughout his 35 year career he practiced at all major hospitals in Baton Rouge. He loved rock and roll and many other genres of music. He enjoyed staying busy, and helping his friends and family with anything he could. He also was known for his knack for being able to strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone. He also loved his dogs Zoey, Dude, and Joey tremendously and they were a huge part of his life in his later years. He will be missed by many family members, coworkers and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9 AM until 11 AM. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, www.svdpusa.org .Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019