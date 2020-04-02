Kimberlee S. Barnes entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020 at the age of 36. Survived by her parents, Charlyn Yvette Payne and Kenneth Barnes, Sr.; daughter, Jessica J. White; stepson, Jarvis Lands; brothers, Kendrick Barnes and Kenneth Barnes, Jr. Preceded in death by her grandparents. Visitation Saturday, April 4, 2020, 8:00 am until 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020