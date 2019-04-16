Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Ann Miller Thibodeaux. View Sign

Kimberly Ann Miller Thibodeaux, 49, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 13, 2019. She was a 1991 graduate of LSU who worked in human resources. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, shopping, and fishing with her husband, but mostly loved spending time with her daughter, family and friends. Kim was a giving person; she always made others a priority over herself. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by: her husband Alan Thibodeaux; her daughter Gabriel Marie Austin; her step-daughter Mandy Thibodeaux; her father Robert Miller; her sister Angela Craig and her husband Michael Craig; her nephews William and Joshua Craig; her uncles Leonard and Jim Curtis; her aunt Jackie Landry; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and her mother Pauline Curtis Miller. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street on Thursday, April 18 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, to be conducted by Father Jeff Bayhi. Kimberly Ann Miller Thibodeaux, 49, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 13, 2019. She was a 1991 graduate of LSU who worked in human resources. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, shopping, and fishing with her husband, but mostly loved spending time with her daughter, family and friends. Kim was a giving person; she always made others a priority over herself. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by: her husband Alan Thibodeaux; her daughter Gabriel Marie Austin; her step-daughter Mandy Thibodeaux; her father Robert Miller; her sister Angela Craig and her husband Michael Craig; her nephews William and Joshua Craig; her uncles Leonard and Jim Curtis; her aunt Jackie Landry; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and her mother Pauline Curtis Miller. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street on Thursday, April 18 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, to be conducted by Father Jeff Bayhi. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close