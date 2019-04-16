Kimberly Ann Miller Thibodeaux, 49, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 13, 2019. She was a 1991 graduate of LSU who worked in human resources. She enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling, shopping, and fishing with her husband, but mostly loved spending time with her daughter, family and friends. Kim was a giving person; she always made others a priority over herself. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by: her husband Alan Thibodeaux; her daughter Gabriel Marie Austin; her step-daughter Mandy Thibodeaux; her father Robert Miller; her sister Angela Craig and her husband Michael Craig; her nephews William and Joshua Craig; her uncles Leonard and Jim Curtis; her aunt Jackie Landry; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and her mother Pauline Curtis Miller. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street on Thursday, April 18 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, to be conducted by Father Jeff Bayhi.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Ann Miller Thibodeaux.
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-6831
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019