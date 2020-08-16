Kimberly "Kim" Dicharry Lucio, born April 23, 1964, native of Gretna, LA resident of Baton Rouge, LA died on August 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joe Lucio; son, Brennan Dicharry; daughter, Scotti Dicharry Catalano and her husband, Jody Catalano; and two granddaughters, Tasia and Jordyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Diane Muth. Due to the current Covid 19 safety restrictions, a small family memorial service will be conducted in the near future.

