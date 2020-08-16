1/1
Kimberly Dicharry "Kim" Lucio
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly "Kim" Dicharry Lucio, born April 23, 1964, native of Gretna, LA resident of Baton Rouge, LA died on August 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joe Lucio; son, Brennan Dicharry; daughter, Scotti Dicharry Catalano and her husband, Jody Catalano; and two granddaughters, Tasia and Jordyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Diane Muth. Due to the current Covid 19 safety restrictions, a small family memorial service will be conducted in the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Memorial Park
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved