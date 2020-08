Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly "Kim" Dicharry Lucio, born April 23, 1964, native of Gretna, LA resident of Baton Rouge, LA died on August 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Joe Lucio; son, Brennan Dicharry; daughter, Scotti Dicharry Catalano and her husband, Jody Catalano; and two granddaughters, Tasia and Jordyn. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Diane Muth. Due to the current Covid 19 safety restrictions, a small family memorial service will be conducted in the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store