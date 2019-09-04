Kimberly E. Black Graves

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly E. Black Graves.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chapel of God
30100 Mayer St.
Walker, LA
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of God
30100 Mayer St.
Walker, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kimberly E. Black Graves, 38, passed away August 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Katie Wunstel; son, Brandon Graves; Parents, Michael W. Black and Therese A. Black; brother, Michael P. Black; sisters, Dawn Black Lipscomp, and Christine S. Black; granddaughter Haisley A. Weber; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at Chapel of God, 30100 Mayer St., Walker, LA 70785 from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Paul Toups. Burial will follow at House of Prayer Holiness Church, Weiss Rd. in Walker. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.