Kimberly E. Black Graves, 38, passed away August 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Katie Wunstel; son, Brandon Graves; Parents, Michael W. Black and Therese A. Black; brother, Michael P. Black; sisters, Dawn Black Lipscomp, and Christine S. Black; granddaughter Haisley A. Weber; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at Chapel of God, 30100 Mayer St., Walker, LA 70785 from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Paul Toups. Burial will follow at House of Prayer Holiness Church, Weiss Rd. in Walker. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019