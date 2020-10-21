John 14:27 Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. Kimberly Gail Spring, 21 years old, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on April 21, 1999, born to Darlene and Stephen Spring, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was best known by her bubbly personality as her laugh would light up a room. Some of her most precious moments were with her daddy hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors together. She cherished her family especially her nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Tutu. She was a loving soul and a ray of sunshine. Kimberly is survived by her father, Stephen Kirk Spring; mother, Darlene Ford Spring; her 2nd Daddy, Billy Potter; paternal grandmother, Barbara Spring; 2 sisters, Courtney Tate and her husband, Chris, and Kaitlyn Bercegeay and her husband, Dakota; and nieces and nephews, Connor and Carlee, and Camden, Kenzlee, and Britton. Kimberly is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Wayne Spring; and maternal grandparents, Bobby and Margaret Ford. Pallbearers will be Billy Potter, Justin Nevels, Chris Tate, Dakota Bercegeay, H.G. Frazee, and Mitch Capdau. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.