Kimberly LeBrun Flores, 51, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Thursday November 12, 2020. Kim was an inspiration to everyone who met her and her smile was enough to brighten anyone's day. She was a music lover with a vast knowledge of trivia. Her favorite song was "Livin on a Prayer". Most importantly was her unwavering faith in God, and the love she had for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Kim is survived by her parents, Jake Sr. and Linda "Lin" Lord; husband, Javier Flores; three daughters, Kaitlyn Gonsalves (Devin), Kristina LeBrun and Kara LeBrun; four step children, Brandon Flores, Cecily Christian, Kaitlyn Flores, and Jason Flores; two grandchildren, River and Rose Gonsalves; one sister, Sharon Lacomb (Chuck); one brother, Jake Lord Jr. (Lane) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Michael LeBrun and niece, Brittany R. Landry. Visitation will be at Church of the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary located at 5622 Hwy 308 Plattenville, LA 70393 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9a.m. until mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jake Lord Jr., Chuck Lacomb, Jude Gros, Harry Coupel, Rich Rafferty and Claiborne Alleman. The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional, Thibodaux Cancer Center and St. Joseph Hospice.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
