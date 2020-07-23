1/1
Kimberly Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Payne passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at the age of 34 at her residence in Baton Rouge. She leaves to cherish her memories her Mother Melissa Payne, Grandmother Victoria Payne, Stepfather Calvin Parker, Brothers John Smith, Calvin Smith, Kedric Parker, and Jo'vante Payne, Aunt, Uncles, Numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting Saturday July 25, 2020 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Bible World Christian Center 1771 N Lobdell Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806. Interment Hope Cemetery. MASK REQUIRED. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bible World Christian Center
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Bible World Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 447-8222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy, Condolences to the Payne family .May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Erica & Betty
Friend
July 23, 2020
You were named after me. Rest In Peace, Kimberly Payne
Kimberly Williams
Family
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Franceska Baker
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
She was a very sweet person always smiling one of my favorite cousin's who i will always miss,, rest in Heaven luv love you always cousin you are in GOD'S hands
Kesi Payne
Family
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to you and your family at this most difficult time of grief. May the god of all comfort give you the strength you need to sustain you as you mourn your loss. Act 24:15
C.P.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved