Kimberly Payne passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at the age of 34 at her residence in Baton Rouge. She leaves to cherish her memories her Mother Melissa Payne, Grandmother Victoria Payne, Stepfather Calvin Parker, Brothers John Smith, Calvin Smith, Kedric Parker, and Jo'vante Payne, Aunt, Uncles, Numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting Saturday July 25, 2020 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Bible World Christian Center 1771 N Lobdell Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806. Interment Hope Cemetery. MASK REQUIRED. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

