Kimberly Hawkins-Dorsey, native of Plaquemine and resident of Addis, LA, age 31, departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She is survived by her 3 children: Christopher Dorsey, Jr., Caden Dorsey and Hunter Stewart; her parents: Claudine (Charles) Williams and Lawrence (Melisha) Joseph; companion: Brandon Stewart; 2 sisters: Lakeka Joseph and Chalawrence Joseph; 2 brothers: Lawrence (Shaneka) Hawkins and Derwin (Danielle) James. Visiting is at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA 70764 on Friday from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. followed by Tribute Hour from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 conducted by Rev. Clyde McNell, Sr. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, 60455 Bayou Jacob Road. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020