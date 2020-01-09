Kimbery Hawkins Dorsey

Service Information
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-447-8222
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
23030 Talbot Dr.
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
23030 Talbot Dr.
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Kimberly Hawkins-Dorsey, native of Plaquemine and resident of Addis, LA, age 31, departed this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She is survived by her 3 children: Christopher Dorsey, Jr., Caden Dorsey and Hunter Stewart; her parents: Claudine (Charles) Williams and Lawrence (Melisha) Joseph; companion: Brandon Stewart; 2 sisters: Lakeka Joseph and Chalawrence Joseph; 2 brothers: Lawrence (Shaneka) Hawkins and Derwin (Danielle) James. Visiting is at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA 70764 on Friday from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. followed by Tribute Hour from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 conducted by Rev. Clyde McNell, Sr. Interment at Grace Memorial Park, 60455 Bayou Jacob Road. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
