Kimothy "Kim" Emil Batiste was a native and resident of Prairieville, LA. He made his transition October 8, 2020 at the age of 52 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Walk through visitation on October 17, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by private service at 10:30 a.m. at Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, Gonzales, LA. Burial in the Mt. Gillion B.C. Cemetery, Prairieville, LA. Kimothy is survived by his father Veloas Batiste, Jr.; 3 sons Kimothy B. Batiste, Caleb Batiste and Brenden Batiste; 1 brother Shannon Batiste; 3 aunts Barbara Hargrove, Bernadine Washington and Elder Stephanie B. Bland and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by a proud, loving mother Elder Zenobia S. Batiste; material grandparents Louis Simmons and Olivia Hargrove; paternal grandparents Veloas Batiste, Sr., and Ethel Batiste.

