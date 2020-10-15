1/1
Kimothy Emil "Kim" Batiste
1968 - 2020
Kimothy "Kim" Emil Batiste was a native and resident of Prairieville, LA. He made his transition October 8, 2020 at the age of 52 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Walk through visitation on October 17, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by private service at 10:30 a.m. at Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, Gonzales, LA. Burial in the Mt. Gillion B.C. Cemetery, Prairieville, LA. Kimothy is survived by his father Veloas Batiste, Jr.; 3 sons Kimothy B. Batiste, Caleb Batiste and Brenden Batiste; 1 brother Shannon Batiste; 3 aunts Barbara Hargrove, Bernadine Washington and Elder Stephanie B. Bland and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by a proud, loving mother Elder Zenobia S. Batiste; material grandparents Louis Simmons and Olivia Hargrove; paternal grandparents Veloas Batiste, Sr., and Ethel Batiste.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
OCT
17
Service
10:30 AM
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
Funeral services provided by
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Trinette Belle
Friend
October 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. May Kim rest in perfect peace with his mother
Tressa Stewart Stone
Family
October 15, 2020
May the love of friends & family carry yall through this very difficult time.
Charrisa Culpepper
Classmate
October 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Seal Tite Vaults & Monuments
Acquaintance
October 15, 2020
So sorry for your lost!!!
Jacquelyn Ruth
Classmate
October 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alexander& Rosamary Twine
Friend
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the Batiste family. Kim was a great person with a winning smile and big heart. RIP Bat Man.
Bridget m
Friend
October 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.Kim will be missed. Beautiful memories of you from high school. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with you all.
LaTrice Bobo Lockhart Family
Friend
October 14, 2020
The Batiste Family has our heartfelt and deepest condolences
The Harris Family
Friend
October 14, 2020
Many memories of U from High School !
U always protected me because I was so little in that big old school !
Vanessa Richardson
Friend
October 14, 2020
Reggie Gomez
Friend
October 13, 2020
Sending much prayer and condolences to the family. Trust God and he will see you through this time of grief. Sincerely, Elmire Raven
Elmire Raven
Friend
